Indian basmati exporters hit as Iran ends subsidies amid rial's plunge against US dollar

CHANDIGARH: With the Iranian rial touching a new all-time low against the US dollar, the Iranian government has stopped providing subsidies on Indian basmati imports, forcing exporters to put on hold their shipments. Consignments of aromatic basmati rice worth approximately Rs 2000 crore to Iran are now facing uncertainty as they are stuck at international ports awaiting clearance for shipment, affecting exporters and rice millers in Punjab and Haryana.

Iran is the second-highest importer of Indian basmati after Saudi Arabia, with the sela (parboiled) variety particularly cherished there as it imports around 12 lakh tonnes annually, valued at about Rs 12,000 crore. The 1509 and 1718 varieties known for their long grain and aroma, produced in Punjab and Haryana, are particularly popular in the Iranian market. The prices of the basmati varieties have already fallen by Rs 4 per kilogram.

Before the Iran–Israel conflict, the exchange rate was around 90,000 rial to a US dollar. But now it has dipped and stands at approximately 1,50,000 rial per dollar, making imports significantly more expensive for Iran. Earlier, the Iranian government had been giving a preferential rate of 28,500 rial per US dollar for food imports, but now this concession has been withdrawn.

In the 2023–24 fiscal year, a total of 59.42 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of basmati rice was exported from the country. Of these exports, basmati rice was mainly sent to five countries: 7 LMT to Iran, 11 LMT to Saudi Arabia, 8 LMT to Iraq, 3 LMT to Yemen, and 3 LMT to the US.

Iran stops importing rice every June when its domestic crop comes into the market before reopening imports in September. Thus during the lean period, exporters in India procure stocks from rice millers. But the present situation has disrupted this cycle.

This development is likely to severely affect Punjab, the highest producer of basmati rice in the country, accounting for 40 per cent of production, followed by Haryana and other states. The prolonged uncertainty in exports has already affected rice millers, and if the situation persists, prices received by farmers are also expected to decline.