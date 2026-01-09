India–US trade deal didn’t happen as Modi did not call Trump, says US commerce secretary

The proposed India–US trade deal failed to materialise because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not directly call US President Donald Trump, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has said, offering a rare behind-the-scenes account of stalled negotiations.

Speaking on the All-In Podcast on Thursday, Lutnick said the Trump administration followed a strict, time-bound approach to trade negotiations, under which countries that moved first secured better terms.

“I’ll tell you a story about India,” Lutnick said, recalling that after concluding a trade deal with the United Kingdom, Washington set firm deadlines for other partners. “President Trump does deals like a staircase. The first stair gets the best deal.”

According to Lutnick, India was told it had a limited window, “three Fridays,” to conclude talks. While officials had largely negotiated the framework, Lutnick said a direct leader-level intervention was required to close the deal.

“I said, ‘You’ve got to have Modi call the President. It’s all set up,’” he said, adding that New Delhi was uncomfortable with such a call. “So Modi didn’t call.”