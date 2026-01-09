Indore victims get compensation but face despair

INDORE: Two years after the Madhya Pradesh government paid him Rs 4 lakh as outstanding dues of Hukumchand Mill that was closed in 1991, Digambar Wade (79) has received a Rs 2 lakh cheque as compensation for his 75-year-old wife Manjula Wade’s death due to contaminated water supply in India’s cleanest city Indore.

Digambar, father of three married daughters, harboured dreams of going on a religious trek with his wife. “We had big plans of happily living together with memories of our young days, but the contaminated water has shattered the dreams forever,” he said.

“For last two-three years, we had become accustomed to dirty water initially coming from the tap. After the first few buckets, the water used to become drinkable. But on December 28, 2025 the tap water not only remained dirty, but tasted extremely bitter.

A day later, Manjula started vomiting and reported loose motions. She was rushed by the administration to the hospital, but my wife returned dead on December 30 night,” he added.

Digambar represents 18 of those families, who have lost their loved ones in Bhagirathpura locality due to contaminated water. In the next lane, 56-year-old Shobha Panwar sits close to the garlanded picture of husband Ashok Lal Panwar, who died on December 26 due to diarrhoeal outbreak.