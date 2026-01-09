Modi launches Somnath Parv, remembers Patel

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the start of the year-long Somnath Swabhiman Parv, commemorating the resilience of Indian civilisation and the rebuilding of the Somnath temple in Veraval, Gujarat. He is scheduled to take part in the Parv at the temple on January 11.

In a post on X, Modi wrote, “A thousand years ago, in January 1026, Somnath faced its first-ever attack. The attack and subsequent attacks couldn’t diminish the eternal faith of millions, nor break the civilisational spirit that rebuilt Somnath time and again.”

He shared photographs from his earlier visits and urged people to post their own images using the hashtag #SomnathSwabhimanParv. Modi referred to a programme held in 2001 to mark 50 years since the temple’s reconstruction. He noted the roles of Sardar Patel and others in the rebuilding efforts. “In 2026, we will mark 75 years since the grand ceremony of 1951,” he added.