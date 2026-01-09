NCB busts drug network at Myanmar border, seizes heroin worth Rs 15 crore

NEW DELHI: In a major crackdown, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 7.312 kg of premium-quality heroin worth Rs 15 crore hidden inside 638 soap cases and arrested two traffickers operating near the India-Myanmar border, the agency said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Ginkhawmlian and Mangboi Simte, both residents of Mata at Multam in Churachandpur district of Manipur. The agency said the sleuths intercepted a Bolero vehicle near the Indo-Myanmar border and apprehended the traffickers. “Search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 7.312 kg of high-grade heroin,” the agency said in a statement.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the seized drugs originated from Haichin, Myanmar and were trafficked through forest corridors in Manipur to bypass urban surveillance, police checkpoints, and security camps,” the agency said.

Both the arrested persons will be produced before a competent court along with the seized narcotics for further legal proceedings under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. “The operation was conducted in close coordination with the Assam Rifles,” the agency’s statement said.

NCB officials said heightened vigilance and strict enforcement on traditional trafficking routes between Myanmar and India have forced criminals to abandon conventional corridors. Traffickers are increasingly resorting to difficult forest tracks and riverine routes to evade detection.