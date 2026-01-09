NCB busts drug network at Myanmar border, seizes heroin worth Rs 15 crore

NEW DELHI: In a major crackdown, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 7.312 kg of premium-quality heroin worth Rs 15 crore hidden inside 638 soap cases and arrested two traffickers operating near the India-Myanmar border, the agency said on Thursday.
The accused have been identified as Ginkhawmlian and Mangboi Simte, both residents of Mata at Multam in Churachandpur district of Manipur. The agency said the sleuths intercepted a Bolero vehicle near the Indo-Myanmar border and apprehended the traffickers. “Search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 7.312 kg of high-grade heroin,” the agency said in a statement.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that the seized drugs originated from Haichin, Myanmar and were trafficked through forest corridors in Manipur to bypass urban surveillance, police checkpoints, and security camps,” the agency said.
Both the arrested persons will be produced before a competent court along with the seized narcotics for further legal proceedings under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. “The operation was conducted in close coordination with the Assam Rifles,” the agency’s statement said.
NCB officials said heightened vigilance and strict enforcement on traditional trafficking routes between Myanmar and India have forced criminals to abandon conventional corridors. Traffickers are increasingly resorting to difficult forest tracks and riverine routes to evade detection.
In a related development, NCB sleuths had last month intercepted and seized approximately 7 kg of heroin at Jiribam reflecting the shifting trafficking patterns and the effectiveness of enhanced inter-zonal coordination and intelligence-led operations.
In 2025, the NCB has seized 1.33 lakh kg drugs worth around `2,000 crore and destroyed over 77,000 kg of narcotics valued at `3,889 crore. The NCB has also issued 37 Interpol notices against fugitive drug traffickers and deported five to India.
According to a NCB statement, the agency has arrested 994 drug traffickers, including 25 foreign nationals, in 447 cases last year in line with its firm commitment to dismantling drug networks and safeguarding society.
In 2025, conviction of 265 drug offenders in 131 cases was achieved. Of them, 39 were awarded the maximum sentence of 20 years while 210 others were handed sentence of 10 years or more but less than 20 years. A total fine of `3.3 crore was imposed on these convicts. The convicted offenders included nine foreign nationals.