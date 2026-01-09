NGT declares tent cities on Ganga riverbed in Varanasi illegal, imposes Rs 17.12 lakh fine

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has deemed the tent cities established on the Ganga riverbed in Varanasi illegal and has imposed a fine of Rs 17.12 lakh on the violators.

The tribunal stated that these tent cities were set up and operated in violation of environmental laws and regulations concerning the River Ganga. In its ruling, the Green Court noted that the tent cities, named Praveg Tent and Niraan Tent City, were established and operated against environmental norms and the provisions stipulated in the River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection, and Management) Authority's order of 2016.

Consequently, environmental compensation has been levied but remains uncollected. The court directed that the compensation be recovered from the violators and mandated that no tent cities are permitted to be established on the banks of the River Ganga or its tributaries.

After the state government issued a tender for the establishment of tent cities on the riverbed, these two entities set up their tent cities in early 2023.

Following this, a petitioner approached the court, arguing that these cities were polluting the riverbed and river water and causing harm to local flora and fauna. There were further allegations that sewage from the tent cities was being discharged directly into the River Ganga.