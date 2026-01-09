Nine killed, 40 injured as bus plunges into 500- ft deep gorge in Himachal’s Sirmaur

At least nine people were killed and around 40 others injured after a private bus plunged nearly 500 feet into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Friday afternoon, police said.

The accident occurred , when the bus travelling from Shimla to Kupvi via Rajgarh, skidded off the road and overturned after falling into the gorge near Haripurdhar village.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sangrah Sunil Kayath , who is supervising the rescue operation, confirmed the casualties to PTI. Rescue operations are underway on a war footing, he added.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives in the accident, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in a statement issued here, directed the district authorities to provide all possible assistance to the next of kin of those killed in the accident and ensure the best medical care to the injured.

While the exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, locals suspect the driver may have lost control due to frost on the road.

In videos circulating on social media, a large crowd is seen helping in the rescue operations, trying to get the injured out of the wreckage of the bus.