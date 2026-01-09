Parliament Budget session to begin on January 28; Union Budget set to be tabled on February 1

NEW DELHI: The Parliament's Budget Session 2026 will start on January 28 and conclude on April 2, instead of the customary February 1 commencement, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Friday.

The Budget session is expected to be stormy, with the Opposition set to target the government over issues such as US trade tariffs and alleged manipulation of electoral rolls, besides several other contentious matters.

The Union Budget is set to be tabled on February 1, which falls on a Sunday. Officials said the tentative schedule, finalised by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, provides for President Droupadi Murmu to address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on January 28.

The upcoming session is expected to witness a fresh showdown between the Treasury benches and the Opposition, with neither side showing signs of relenting. The two sides are likely to clash over a slew of proposed legislations, including the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill and a proposal for removal of Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and other ministers facing serious criminal charges who remain in jail for over 30 days, if these Bills are taken up. Both are currently pending before parliamentary committees.

Another flashpoint could be the proposed higher education legislation--the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, which is expected to be introduced after scrutiny by a Joint Committee. The Bill was referred to a joint committee of both Houses during the winter session following strong objections from the Opposition.