Prasar Bharati launches Creator Corner on DD News to promote digital economy, content creators

NEW DELHI: With an aim to promote creator economy and encourage digital content producers, Prasar Bharati on Friday launched a unique 30-minute programme, Creator’s Corner, on Doordarshan (DD) News.

The show will feature short reels and videos of two to ten minutes, produced by independent content creators and will be telecast daily during prime time. Calling it a first-of-its-kind initiative globally, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting (MI&B) Ashwini Vaishnaw said no news channel—private or state-run—has so far partnered with the growing community of content creators in this manner to empower them.

The programme will showcase content across a wide range of themes, including news and current affairs, culture, travel, cuisine, art, health, and inspiring stories of individuals. Creator’s Corner will air at 7.00 pm from Monday to Friday on DD News, with a repeat telecast the following day at 9.30 am.

A similar programme for Podcaster is also being worked upon for All India Radio (AIR).

This is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recognise and promote digital content creators, added Vaishnaw.

“2026 will be the year of major reforms for Prasar Bharati, with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also undergoing complete restructuring. These reforms will orient institutions such as Doordarshan and AIR towards industry participation, new-generation creators, and technology-driven processes. The launch of Creator Corner marks the first step in this reform journey… boosting the creator economy will generate new employment opportunities for one crore youth and contribute nearly Rs 5,000 crore to the ecosystem,” said the minister.