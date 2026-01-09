Punjab unveils country's first Digital Open University Policy to expand online higher education

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Cabinet on Friday cleared the Digital Open University Policy, paving the way for online and open distance learning (ODL) programmes under which private institutions can establish fully digital universities in the state.

The Punjab Private Digital Open Universities Policy, 2026 aims to regulate and promote private digital open universities offering online and ODL programmes. The policy aligns with the UGC Regulations, 2020, and introduces state-level standards for quality, accessibility, digital infrastructure, data governance, and learner protection.

“This is India’s first such policy. So far, only Tripura has set up a digital university, but without a comprehensive policy. Punjab now becomes the first state to provide both a policy framework and a working model in this area,” said a government spokesperson.

The policy is modelled on successful global digital universities such as Western Governors University, University of Phoenix, Walden University (USA), and Open University Malaysia, which have delivered low-cost, modern, and high-quality education to millions of students worldwide.

The spokesperson said Punjab is building India’s most modern higher education ecosystem to directly benefit students. The digital mode will lower the cost of education by reducing infrastructure expenses, offering more affordable fees with no hidden costs. Degree programmes will include new-age skills such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Business Skills, and Robotics.

The initiative will address a long-standing problem faced by students who earlier earned degrees from one institution while acquiring practical skills elsewhere. Under digital universities, both will be integrated, saving time and money for lakhs of youth by eliminating commuting, hostel or PG accommodation, stationery, and travel expenses.