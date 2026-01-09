Punjab unveils country's first Digital Open University Policy to expand online higher education

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Cabinet on Friday cleared the Digital Open University Policy, paving the way for online and open distance learning (ODL) programmes under which private institutions can establish fully digital universities in the state.
The Punjab Private Digital Open Universities Policy, 2026 aims to regulate and promote private digital open universities offering online and ODL programmes. The policy aligns with the UGC Regulations, 2020, and introduces state-level standards for quality, accessibility, digital infrastructure, data governance, and learner protection.
“This is India’s first such policy. So far, only Tripura has set up a digital university, but without a comprehensive policy. Punjab now becomes the first state to provide both a policy framework and a working model in this area,” said a government spokesperson.
The policy is modelled on successful global digital universities such as Western Governors University, University of Phoenix, Walden University (USA), and Open University Malaysia, which have delivered low-cost, modern, and high-quality education to millions of students worldwide.
The spokesperson said Punjab is building India’s most modern higher education ecosystem to directly benefit students. The digital mode will lower the cost of education by reducing infrastructure expenses, offering more affordable fees with no hidden costs. Degree programmes will include new-age skills such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Business Skills, and Robotics.
The initiative will address a long-standing problem faced by students who earlier earned degrees from one institution while acquiring practical skills elsewhere. Under digital universities, both will be integrated, saving time and money for lakhs of youth by eliminating commuting, hostel or PG accommodation, stationery, and travel expenses.
Land approved for medical college
The Cabinet approved the allotment of 19 acres and four kanals of land at Baba Hira Singh Bhatthal Technical College, Lehragaga, on a nominal lease rent to Janhit Society for establishing a minority medical college by the Jain community.
Admissions and seat allocation in the proposed medical college will be strictly regulated in accordance with guidelines and notifications issued by the state government from time to time. The Cabinet directed that the trust should begin hospital operations at the earliest and within five years from the date of execution of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
The medical college will initially be established with a hospital having at least 220 beds and an intake capacity of 50 MBBS seats, which must be expanded to a hospital of at least 400 beds with 100 MBBS seats within eight years of the MoU.
Cabinet approves desilting work in Sutlej
The Cabinet also approved allowing the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) or its agencies to carry out desilting operations in the River Sutlej at sites allotted by the Department of Water Resources, at a rate of Rs 3 per cubic foot, the same price at which the desilting contract at Siswan Dam was executed. This rate will be applicable only until June 30 for providing ordinary earth to NHAI for road construction projects, including the Ludhiana–Ropar highway.
Amnesty Policy 2025 extended
In a major relief to plot allottees, the Cabinet approved an extension of the Amnesty Policy 2025 for allotted or auctioned plots under various schemes of the Housing and Urban Development Department. Defaulting allottees of Special Development Authorities will get one more opportunity to apply under the Amnesty Policy before the cutoff date of March 31, 2026, and will be allowed to deposit the requisite amount within three months of approval by the concerned authority.