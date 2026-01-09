Railways launches ‘52 reforms in 52 weeks’ drive to boost efficiency, safety and services

NEW DELHI: The Railways on Thursday announced a major reform initiative, aiming to implement 52 key measures in 52 weeks across the country. The announcement was made at a high-level meeting chaired by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with senior officials and Ministers of State in the ministry.

Vaishnaw said the initiative is intended to bring systemic improvements in governance, efficiency, and service delivery. “The ‘52 reforms in 52 weeks’ plan will focus on strengthening safety, enhancing operational efficiency, and improving passenger services,” he said.

A key priority will be reducing consequential train accidents, which have already declined by nearly 90 per cent, from 135 in 2014–15 to 11 in 2025–26. The ministry aims to bring the figure down to a single digit.

The reforms also include accelerating the adoption of AI and advanced technologies for safety, maintenance, and operations. Talent management, employee skill development, and improved catering services onboard trains are among other key measures planned.

Officials reviewed infrastructure development, maintenance, and capacity enhancement initiatives during the meeting. A Railway Ministry statement said the Ministers and senior officials shared their on-ground experiences and reaffirmed their commitment to technological progress, safety, and passenger-centric growth.