Ranchi Diary | First-ever transgender fashion show captivating

The first-ever transgender fashion show, titled “Pride and Elegance,” delivered a powerful message of inclusion, confidence, and social change, earning widespread appreciation from visitors. Organised by Aqua World on the seventh day of the Reliance Carnival 2026, the event marked a historic moment as Jharkhand’s first transgender fashion show and emerged as a major highlight of the ongoing New Year celebrations. Aqua World Group Chairman Pratul Shah Dev said the initiative aimed to highlight the growing role of transgender persons in society. He emphasised that transgendesr are playing a significant role in nation-building.

Free coaching institute for ST students in Ranchi

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday inaugurated a free coaching institute in Ranchi for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students preparing for medical and engineering entrance examinations. Named the Dishom Guru Shibu Soren Engineering (JEE) and Medical (NEET) Coaching Institute after his father, the facility will provide specialised coaching to selected students for competitive exams. Soren said the institute would play a crucial role in helping tribal students succeed in the medical and engineering fields. The state government has partnered with Motion Education to run the institute under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.