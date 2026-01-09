Ranchi Diary | First-ever transgender fashion show captivating

The first-ever transgender fashion show, titled “Pride and Elegance,” delivered a powerful message of inclusion, confidence, and social change, earning widespread appreciation from visitors. Organised by Aqua World on the seventh day of the Reliance Carnival 2026, the event marked a historic moment as Jharkhand’s first transgender fashion show and emerged as a major highlight of the ongoing New Year celebrations. Aqua World Group Chairman Pratul Shah Dev said the initiative aimed to highlight the growing role of transgender persons in society. He emphasised that transgendesr are playing a significant role in nation-building.
Free coaching institute for ST students in Ranchi
Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday inaugurated a free coaching institute in Ranchi for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students preparing for medical and engineering entrance examinations. Named the Dishom Guru Shibu Soren Engineering (JEE) and Medical (NEET) Coaching Institute after his father, the facility will provide specialised coaching to selected students for competitive exams. Soren said the institute would play a crucial role in helping tribal students succeed in the medical and engineering fields. The state government has partnered with Motion Education to run the institute under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.
McCluskieganj slips below the freezing point
Jharkhand reeled under severe cold conditions as McCluskieganj, near Ranchi, recorded sub-zero temperatures in a rare weather event. The impact of a western disturbance has intensified the cold wave across the state, with several regions witnessing temperatures well below normal. The extreme cold led to dew drops freezing in the early morning hours, creating a frost-like white layer on grass, leaves, and vehicles. Dense fog combined with the cold wave further disrupted daily life. While the weather remained dry across the state over the past 24 hours, light to moderate fog was reported in many areas.
Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand
mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com