Residents panic as Gujarat's Jetpur hit by 12 tremors in less than a day

The first tremor struck at 8:43 pm on Thursday, with its epicentre nearly 30 kilometres from Upleta. Through the night and into Friday morning, tremors intensified public concern. Eleven shocks were recorded within just six hours from 6 am to 12 noon, keeping residents awake and anxious. The magnitude ranged between 2.6 and 3.8 on the Richter scale, mild in strength but alarming in frequency.

From early morning, residents of Jetalsar, Pedhala, Sardharpur, and surrounding villages reported feeling the earth shake beneath their feet, deepening fears that history might repeat itself.

Acting swiftly, the administration declared holidays in all schools across Dhoraji and Jetpur. Students who had reached schools early were sent back home as a precaution.

Confirming the decision, Rajkot District Primary Education Officer Dixit Patel said,

“Earthquake tremors have been felt in Dhoraji and Jetpur since yesterday evening. We are also receiving information that areas like Upleta and Gondal have been affected. Instructions have been issued that local Mamlatdars and school principals should take decisions at their level and declare holidays wherever necessary. Teachers, however, have been asked to remain present in schools.”

As tremors continued, the Seismology Department sought detailed reports from the Mamlatdars of Jetpur, Upleta, and Dhoraji, intensifying monitoring and coordination at the district level.