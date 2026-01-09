Residents panic as Gujarat's Jetpur hit by 12 tremors in less than a day

AHMEDABAD: A series of mild but unsettling earthquake tremors rattled Jetpur and surrounding areas in Gujarat’s Rajkot district over the past 18 hours, prompting school closures and keeping administration and seismology officials on alert, though authorities insist there is no cause for panic.
Jetpur has experienced a continuous spell of tremors, with at least 12 shocks felt from Thursday evening until 12 noon on Friday, sending waves of fear across urban pockets and nearby villages. While the ground shook repeatedly, officials confirmed there has been no loss of life or property, offering some relief amid growing anxiety.
Preliminary data indicate that most tremors originated near Lunagari village, making it the seismic centre of the region over the last several hours. With the epicentre remaining constant, the vibrations spread outward, unsettling residents in nearby towns and rural belts.
The first tremor struck at 8:43 pm on Thursday, with its epicentre nearly 30 kilometres from Upleta. Through the night and into Friday morning, tremors intensified public concern. Eleven shocks were recorded within just six hours from 6 am to 12 noon, keeping residents awake and anxious. The magnitude ranged between 2.6 and 3.8 on the Richter scale, mild in strength but alarming in frequency.
From early morning, residents of Jetalsar, Pedhala, Sardharpur, and surrounding villages reported feeling the earth shake beneath their feet, deepening fears that history might repeat itself.
Acting swiftly, the administration declared holidays in all schools across Dhoraji and Jetpur. Students who had reached schools early were sent back home as a precaution.
Confirming the decision, Rajkot District Primary Education Officer Dixit Patel said,
“Earthquake tremors have been felt in Dhoraji and Jetpur since yesterday evening. We are also receiving information that areas like Upleta and Gondal have been affected. Instructions have been issued that local Mamlatdars and school principals should take decisions at their level and declare holidays wherever necessary. Teachers, however, have been asked to remain present in schools.”
As tremors continued, the Seismology Department sought detailed reports from the Mamlatdars of Jetpur, Upleta, and Dhoraji, intensifying monitoring and coordination at the district level.
Jetpur Mamlatdar A.D. Bakhlakiya said the administration was fully alert:
“We have held a joint meeting with the TDO, Chief Officer, and the Education Department, and a control room has been activated. People should not believe rumours. If anyone feels unsafe, they should move to an open or safe place and contact our control room on 9429916996. Schools have been closed for children, but teachers in rural areas have been instructed to remain present.”
Officials from the Seismology Department added that 21 small tremors have been recorded since last night, offering a scientific explanation to calm public nerves.
“This year, Saurashtra has received higher-than-usual rainfall. Changes in groundwater levels cause pressure variations underground, which can sometimes trigger minor tremors. These are not damaging shocks. People do not need to panic, but they should remain cautious,” an official explained.
While the earth may have calmed for now, Jetpur remains on edge, balancing relief over the absence of damage with lingering fear, each tremor a reminder of the region’s seismic past and the need for constant vigilance.