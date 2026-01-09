Reverse migration trend: NRIs bring global experience to Uttarakhand's native villages

DEHRADUN: Driven by a desire to build a future in their homeland, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and internal migrants who left Uttarakhand for better job prospects abroad and across India are returning to sow the seeds of success in their native villages.

These returning expatriates are leveraging their global experiences to establish successful self-employment ventures, marking a significant trend of "reverse migration."

According to data from the Uttarakhand Migration Mitigation Commission (UMMC), returnees are primarily focusing on entrepreneurship. A substantial 39 per cent of the established ventures by these returning migrants are in the critical sectors of agriculture and horticulture.

"In the last five years, 6,282 migrants have returned across 13 districts," stated Dr S.S. Negi, Vice Chairman of the UMMC, while speaking to TNIE.

"This includes 169 individuals who have returned from 27 different countries. They are actively using their expertise to launch viable economic activities."

The influx of international returnees is diverse, hailing from nations including China, Dubai, Oman, France, Australia, Germany, Japan, and the USA (California). The highest number of returnees reportedly originated from the Tehri district.

These returning entrepreneurs are blending their foreign exposure with local resources.