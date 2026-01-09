Two Air India flights diverted in UK due to bad weather

NEW DELHI: Two Air India flights, one from Mumbai to London Gatwick and another from Amritsar to Birmingham, could not land at their destinations due to poor weather conditions.

They were in a holding pattern (hovering above the airport) for some time before being diverted to neighbouring airports in the UK after seeking priority landing.

In a statement, Air India said, “Flight AI131 operating from Mumbai to London Heathrow was diverted to London, Gatwick on 9 January due to adverse weather conditions at the destination airport.”

The aircraft, initially, had to hold over London Heathrow due to the continuing inclement weather and diverted to Gatwick finally, with the pilot requesting for priority landing, adhering to standard operating procedures. The aircraft had landed safely at Gatwick and all passengers were extended assistance," the statement further read.

The statement added that flight AI117, operating from Amritsar to Birmingham, also could not land at the destination airport and had to hold due to adverse weather conditions.

"The crew diverted the flight and landed safely at London, seeking permission for priority landing as per procedure."