Uttarakhand CM recommends CBI inquiry into Ankita Bhandari murder case

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday recommended a CBI inquiry into the 2022 murder of 19-year-old resort receptionist Ankita Bhandari, and said that the state government's intention is completely clear that no fact or evidence will be overlooked.

Dhami announced that during a recent meeting with her parents, they had requested a CBI probe into the matter, and respecting their sentiments, the Uttarakhand government has recommended the inquiry.

Ankita's father, Virendra Singh Bhandari, and mother, Soni Devi, met Dhami on Wednesday night and handed him a letter demanding an enquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge.

In the letter, Ankita's father said that his daughter was murdered because of a 'VIP' whose identity is still unknown.

The government's objective has been and will continue to be to ensure justice, the chief minister said.

He added that his government's intention is completely clear, and no fact or evidence will be overlooked.