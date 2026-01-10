27 Indians trafficked to Myanmar repatriated on Saturday

NEW DELHI: A total of 27 Indian nationals trafficked to the Myanmar border with false job promises were rescued and finally repatriated to India on Saturday. They were allegedly subjected to coercion, physical abuse and forced to work in cyber scam operations.

An official release from the Civil Aviation Ministry said, "The rescued Indian nationals arrived in New Delhi earlier today and are now proceeding onwards to their respective native places to reunite with their families."

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu wrote to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar about the issue on July 29, 2025, seeking urgent intervention, the release said. The External Affairs Ministry through the Embassy of India in Yangon and in coordination with concerned authorities, undertook sustained efforts that led to the release of the affected Indians and their safe evacuation to New Delhi, it added.

The list of those repatriated include Ramu Gunnugukelli, Sai Kumar Kanakavala, Ajay Dubba, Jagadesh Sahu, Brahmaji Alugolu, Bhuvanesh Gandaboina, Dinesh Gandaboina, Dhanunjaya Rao Guvvala, Chinu Deepak Moradabudi, Sri Harsha Allu, Jayakrishna Chatala, G. Rama Krishna, and S.A. Nazma Begum, Arunendra Mathi, Mastan Gagguturi, Jeswanth Kumar Reddy, Chaitanya Kumar Reddy Bandi, Joy Vignan Salagala, Vijay Kumar Isukapati, Sai Nikesh Devara, Ramesh Pallebona, Rakesh Manti, Tejaswasi Tunga, Sri Murali, B.Chinna Mallaiah, M. Suma Lakshmi, and J. Sekhar Babu.