Afghanistan appoints Noor Ahmed Noor as diplomat at embassy in New Delhi: Sources

NEW DELHI: Afghanistan appointed diplomat Noor Ahmed Noor at the Afghan Embassy in Delhi, sources told ANI on Saturday.

Earlier on December 20, Afghanistan's Minister of Public Health, Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali said that India is emerging as a key alternative partner for Afghanistan's pharmaceutical needs, as its relationship with Pakistan stands "deteriorated".

Jalali said Afghanistan is looking to open a "new chapter" of cooperation with India, highlighting the long-standing ties between the two countries and India's role as a reliable health partner.

"We have a strong relationship with India, and we are here to open a new chapter of cooperation and collaboration. When it comes to Pakistan, the relationship stands deteriorated."

His remarks came during his visit to India for the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, held in New Delhi.

India reaffirmed its commitment to continued humanitarian support for Afghanistan, with emphasis on the long-term supply of medicines and health assistance as a key pillar of bilateral engagement.