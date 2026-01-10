After BJP poaches on Congress, Shinde ties up with Ajit’s NCP

MUMBAI: A major political twist unfolded in the Ambarnath Nagar Parishad in Maharashtra, dealing a setback to the BJP despite its move to induct 12 expelled Congress corporators. The Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, joined hands with the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and an independent corporator to stake a claim to form the civic body government.

The BJP planned to keep the Shiv Sena out of power by aligning with the 12 Congress corporators expelled for anti-party activities, along with four NCP corporators and one independent. The local BJP leadership submitted a letter to the Thane district collector claiming majority support in the Ambarnath civic body.

However, the situation changed on Friday when the four NCP corporators and the independent corporator withdrew support from the BJP and extended backing to the Shiv Sena. With this shift, the Shiv Sena submitted a fresh letter of support from 32 corporators to the district collector, formally staking its claim to form the Nagar Parishad government. The Ambarnath Nagar Parishad elections produced a fractured verdict. Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party with 27 corporators, followed by the BJP with 14. The Congress won 12 seats, while the Ajit Pawar-led NCP secured four.