After Modi push, new mothers scheme gets tech transparency

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suggested reforms to make the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), a central flagship scheme that provides maternity benefits to pregnant and lactating mothers, more technology-driven, transparent and robust, official sources said Friday.

Among the recommendations by the PM during the 50th meeting of PRAGATI - the ICT-enabled multi-modal platform for pro-active governance and timely implementation - is strengthening the grievance redressal mechanism in PMMVY, under which the centre provides cash incentives for the first and second child, if it’s a girl. In 2025-26, a total of 59.19 lakh beneficiaries have been paid the maternity benefit amounting to `2,022.08 crore till January 8.

Following the PM’s review of the flagship programme, the sources said, the Women and Child Development Ministry has introduced an Integrated Grievance Redressal Module in the PMMVY portal.

The PM also insisted on “weeding out” ineligible beneficiaries, and “to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out.” After registering the grievance, the applicant receives an SMS with a ticket number, and they can also check the status of their grievance in the module.

Officials said grievances registered on the redressal module are directly assigned to the concerned functionaries in the State/UTs, who have been directed to resolve the grievances within 30 days.