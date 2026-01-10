After Modi push, new mothers scheme gets tech transparency

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suggested reforms to make the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), a central flagship scheme that provides maternity benefits to pregnant and lactating mothers, more technology-driven, transparent and robust, official sources said Friday.
Among the recommendations by the PM during the 50th meeting of PRAGATI - the ICT-enabled multi-modal platform for pro-active governance and timely implementation - is strengthening the grievance redressal mechanism in PMMVY, under which the centre provides cash incentives for the first and second child, if it’s a girl. In 2025-26, a total of 59.19 lakh beneficiaries have been paid the maternity benefit amounting to `2,022.08 crore till January 8.
Following the PM’s review of the flagship programme, the sources said, the Women and Child Development Ministry has introduced an Integrated Grievance Redressal Module in the PMMVY portal.
The PM also insisted on “weeding out” ineligible beneficiaries, and “to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out.” After registering the grievance, the applicant receives an SMS with a ticket number, and they can also check the status of their grievance in the module.
Officials said grievances registered on the redressal module are directly assigned to the concerned functionaries in the State/UTs, who have been directed to resolve the grievances within 30 days.
More than 85% of the over 60,000 grievances received till December 8 have been resolved with an average resolution time of 19 days.
In May, the PM, again in the PRAGATI meeting, had suggested that the ministry use the existing Facial Recognition System (FRS) available on the Poshan Tracker - a mobile application used by Anganwadi workers to upload various data, including nutritional benefits for pregnant and lactating mothers - for PMMVY beneficiaries as well.
This was suggested to eliminate duplicate verification procedures. Under the scheme, women are entitled to `5,000 from the WCD ministry and `1,000 from the Union Health Ministry in the case of a first child, and `6,000 for the second child, if it’s a girl.
The FRS-based enrolment ensures that maternity benefit is provided only to an eligible beneficiary, as the beneficiary’s identity is verified in real time. This app-based FRS process is also simple, as Aadhaar is required for verification, which has resulted in wider acceptance among field functionaries, official sources added.
It complements document-based identity verification, thereby facilitating the responsible distribution of public money. Till January 8, FRS-based enrollment has been completed in more than 740 districts nationwide. “The pan-India implementation demonstrates the robustness, scalability, and extensive reach of the system,” an official source said.