Assam gifts rhinos, cobras to MP, to receive tigers

BHOPAL: A vast stretch of dense forests in eastern Madhya Pradesh, which were once used by the armed Naxal cadres as the passage to further their expansion plans, will now be home to wild buffalos that reportedly became extinct in the state over 100 years ago.

Welcome to the jungles of Supkhar Forest Range of Kanha Tiger Reserve, spread in Balaghat and Mandla districts of eastern MP, which are set to become the home to the first batch of wild buffalos, likely to arrive from Assam by February-March.

The two BJP-ruled states, Assam and Madhya Pradesh, mutually agreed on Thursday, to go ahead with a wildlife exchange program, which includes wild buffaloes, rhinoceros, cobras, tigers and crocodiles.

During the meeting between the two CMs, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Dr Mohan Yadav, it was mutually agreed that 50 wild buffaloes will be brought from Assam to MP in three batches over a period of three years, while a pair of rhinoceros and three cobras too will be brought to the central Indian state from the north eastern state. Assam will get a tiger pair and six crocodiles from MP.

While the pair of rhinoceros and three cobras will be housed at Bhopal’s Van Vihar National Park, the Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) in eastern MP’s Balaghat and Mandla district, will be the home to the wild buffaloes, as part of the Tiger State’s ambitious project of re-introducing the Asiatic buffalo.