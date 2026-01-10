Bihar cyber gang lures men promising Rs 10 lakh for impregnating childless women; eight arrested

Patna: Police in Bihar’s Nawada district have busted a cyber fraud racket that lured young men with false promises of payments of up to Rs 10 lakh in exchange for impregnating childless women, senior officials said on Saturday.

The scam, operating under the pseudo name “All India Pregnant Job Service”, ran through social media platforms and targeted unsuspecting men with offers presented as a paid “service”. Eight persons, including a minor, have so far been arrested in connection with the case.

The modus operandi of the cyber fraud was simple. The accused advertised the scheme on social media, promising easy money, free sexual access and assured payouts. Victims were told that even if pregnancy did not occur, they would still be paid half the promised amount.

The fraudsters attempted to make the offer appear legitimate by sharing photographs of women and models and using suggestive phrases such as “Playboy Service” and “Baby Birth Service”. Interested individuals were asked to pay a registration fee, followed by additional charges on the pretext of documentation and verification.

Once payments began, the demand for more money escalated on the pretext of medical tests, accommodation and other expenses. By the time the victims realised that they had fallen prey to cyber fraud, they had already lost substantial amounts.