Chicken in the air to keep skies clear on R-Day

NEW DELHI: As fighter jets slice low across Delhi’s winter sky this Republic Day, a quieter operation will be underway on the ground — one involving 1,275 kilograms of boneless chicken and a calculated effort to keep black kites fed and away.

To prevent bird hits during the Republic Day air show, the Delhi Government’s Department of Forests and Wildlife has planned a meat-feeding exercise to manage the movement of black kites, birds known to circle open spaces and food sources that sometimes overlap with flight paths.

According to an official, an estimated 1,275 kg of boneless chicken will be used to divert the birds from aircraft routes during the celebration. The department has already invited quotations for meat supply.

Highlighting the change this year, the official said, “Earlier, buffalo meat was used for this purpose. This year, chicken meat will be used for the first time. Our effort is to strike a balance between wildlife management and the smooth conduct of the Republic Day celebrations.”