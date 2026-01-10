Corbett Tiger Reserve bans mobile use on safaris to curb selfies, vehicle crowding

DEHRADUN: A major shift in wildlife tourism is under way at the globally renowned Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand, with authorities imposing a sweeping ban on mobile phones for all visitors entering the park’s core zones.

The move, aimed at drastically reducing human interference and ensuring the safety of its magnificent inhabitants, is set to disappoint wildlife enthusiasts hoping to capture that perfect tiger photograph on their personal devices.

This significant directive, issued in compliance with recent Supreme Court orders, mandates that tourists must deposit their mobile phones at the entry gates before commencing any safari, whether a day trip or an overnight stay.

“The new guidelines are being prepared to ensure strict implementation of the court’s directions,” said Dr Saket Badola, Director of the Corbett Tiger Reserve. “Under the new system, tourists will be required to deposit their mobile phones at the entry gates before entering the forest.”