Corbett Tiger Reserve bans mobile use on safaris to curb selfies, vehicle crowding

DEHRADUN: A major shift in wildlife tourism is under way at the globally renowned Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand, with authorities imposing a sweeping ban on mobile phones for all visitors entering the park’s core zones.
The move, aimed at drastically reducing human interference and ensuring the safety of its magnificent inhabitants, is set to disappoint wildlife enthusiasts hoping to capture that perfect tiger photograph on their personal devices.
This significant directive, issued in compliance with recent Supreme Court orders, mandates that tourists must deposit their mobile phones at the entry gates before commencing any safari, whether a day trip or an overnight stay.
“The new guidelines are being prepared to ensure strict implementation of the court’s directions,” said Dr Saket Badola, Director of the Corbett Tiger Reserve. “Under the new system, tourists will be required to deposit their mobile phones at the entry gates before entering the forest.”
The decision follows years of escalating concern from wildlife experts and seasoned nature guides regarding the ecological risks associated with unrestricted mobile use.
They argue that the quest for viral content, whether selfies or short videos, often compels tourists to breach safety distances, leading to increased stress and potential aggression among wildlife.
“Tourists often try to get dangerously close to animals in pursuit of photos and videos, increasing stress and aggression among wildlife,” said one conservationist familiar with the park’s operations.
Furthermore, mobile networks have become tools for coordinating wildlife sightings, resulting in the dangerous convergence of dozens of safari vehicles at a single location.
Crucially, the restriction extends beyond tourists. Sources within the Forest Department said that registered tour guides, gypsy drivers, naturalists, and even staff from hotels and lodges operating within the core zone will also be barred from carrying their personal mobile devices inside.
However, the ban specifically targets mobile phones. Visitors will still be permitted to carry professional photography equipment, such as DSLRs.
The prohibition will be strictly enforced across all major tourism sectors, including Dhikala, Jhirna, Bijrani, Dhela, Garjia, Sarapduli, Sonanadi, Pakhro, Sitabani and Sultan.
Officials have warned that stringent penal action will be taken against any individual found violating the new rule, marking a firm commitment to prioritising conservation over connectivity within Corbett’s fragile ecosystem.