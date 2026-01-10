Deep depression over Bay of Bengal to weaken, cross north Sri Lanka coast on Saturday

CHENNAI: The deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to weaken into a depression and cross the coast of North Sri Lanka on Saturday, the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

Due to the presence of the weather system, heavy rain is expected at isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram districts.

According to the bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre on Saturday, the Deep Depression is located about 100 km northeast of Batticaloa (Sri Lanka), 100 km east of Trincomalee, 180 km northeast of Pottuvil (Sri Lanka), 370 km southeast of Karaikal and 550 km south-southeast of Chennai.

"It is likely to move northwestwards and weaken into a Depression during the next 6 hours. Therefore, it will move west-northwestwards and cross north Sri Lanka coast between Trincomalee and Jaffna as a Depression," the Weather office said.

Sea condition is very likely to be very rough over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Indian Ocean on January 10 and improve gradually further.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea, and those out at deep sea should avoid Southeast and Southwest Bay of Bengal, off Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area.

Tiruvadanai in Ramanathapuram, Ayinkudi (Pudukottai), Grand Anicut (Thanjavur) received 1 cm of rainfall each during the last 24 hours, it added.

For Chennai and neighbourhood, the Met office said the sky condition is likely to be cloudy with light rain expected in some areas.