Fire incidents take place on two consecutive days at diamond unit in Surat, linked with fugitive Nirav Modi

AHMEDABAD: A two-day blaze at the sealed Fire Star Diamond unit linked to fugitive Nirav Modi inside Surat’s SEZ has triggered serious suspicion if the incident was accidental or deliberately done to destroy evidence.
The first fire broke out on Thursday night on the ground floor of Fire Star Diamond, a company sealed years ago by the Enforcement Directorate at the SEZ on Sachin Road, Surat.
Firefighters rushed in, contained the blaze. Barely a day later, on Friday night, fire erupted once again from the ground floor, engulfing it entirely.
Security staff in nearby units panicked, and it triggered chaos.
Municipal fire brigade teams were rushed in after the notified fire unit struggled to contain the inferno. For nearly six relentless hours, firefighters battled with the blaze, spraying water continuously before finally bringing it under control. By then, the complete damage had already been done.
“Everything inside was reduced to ashes, AC units, computers, furniture, safes, machines, wiring, office files, stored goods; nothing survived. Even important documents were completely burnt,” a fire department source said.
While no injuries or casualties were reported, the circumstances surrounding the fire have raised concerns across the city.
The Fire Star Diamond unit has remained sealed for years after enforcement action, with electricity, water and drainage connections officially cut off.
“How did a fire break out in premises with no power supply?. And how did it happen two nights in a row?” asked a senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Adding to the suspicion, the company’s gates and windows were broken.
The discovery sparked a troubling question: who entered the sealed unit, and how did they get inside a high-security SEZ?
“This is not an open industrial area. Entry is tightly controlled,” said a local official. “If someone accessed a sealed premises, it points to a serious security breach,” the official added.
The silence from authorities has only deepened the intrigue.
Notified Fire Control reportedly did not share detailed information about the incident, even as questions mounted about how such a blaze could occur unnoticed in a closed unit.
As cooling operations continued for hours, questions grew louder: were crores worth of machinery or jewellery stored inside? Was any crucial evidence destroyed in the flames?.
Police have launched an investigation, but with documents reduced to ash and entry points mysteriously breached, the Fire Star Diamond blaze is no longer just a fire incident; it is fast turning into a high-stakes crime puzzle.
The incident has raised fears of sabotage and evidence destruction.