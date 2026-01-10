Fire incidents take place on two consecutive days at diamond unit in Surat, linked with fugitive Nirav Modi

AHMEDABAD: A two-day blaze at the sealed Fire Star Diamond unit linked to fugitive Nirav Modi inside Surat’s SEZ has triggered serious suspicion if the incident was accidental or deliberately done to destroy evidence.

The first fire broke out on Thursday night on the ground floor of Fire Star Diamond, a company sealed years ago by the Enforcement Directorate at the SEZ on Sachin Road, Surat.

Firefighters rushed in, contained the blaze. Barely a day later, on Friday night, fire erupted once again from the ground floor, engulfing it entirely.

Security staff in nearby units panicked, and it triggered chaos.

Municipal fire brigade teams were rushed in after the notified fire unit struggled to contain the inferno. For nearly six relentless hours, firefighters battled with the blaze, spraying water continuously before finally bringing it under control. By then, the complete damage had already been done.

“Everything inside was reduced to ashes, AC units, computers, furniture, safes, machines, wiring, office files, stored goods; nothing survived. Even important documents were completely burnt,” a fire department source said.

While no injuries or casualties were reported, the circumstances surrounding the fire have raised concerns across the city.