Five Jharkhand migrant workers kidnapped in Niger return to India after eight months

RANCHI: Five migrant workers, who were allegedly kidnapped in the West African country of Niger, have finally been released and returned to India. They had migrated to Niger in January 2024 to work for Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited and had not returned home since then.

All the workers were employed by Kalpataru Transmission Line Company on the KPTC project in Niger. On April 25, 2025, they were abducted by armed persons and had been missing since then. Their families expressed deep concern over the incident and sought the intervention of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Following the Chief Minister’s directive, the state migrant control room immediately contacted senior officials of the private company for which the labourers were working, gathered information about their whereabouts and initiated prompt action for their release.

Subsequently, the migrant control room coordinated with the Protector of Emigrants, Ranchi, the Indian Embassy in Niger and the Ministry of External Affairs.

After more than eight months in captivity, the five labourers were finally released and sent back to India.

The State Migrant Control Room has spoken to all five workers over the phone and is aware of their current condition. After completing medical examinations and other necessary formalities, the process of sending the workers back to Jharkhand by air will be initiated.

“All the five migrant workers who had gone missing since April 25, 2025, have returned safely,” said Shikha Lakra, team leader of the state migrant control room. She added that it would take a few more days for them to return home as some formalities are yet to be completed.

According to Lakra, the workers are currently in Mumbai, undergoing mandatory health checks and completing necessary government and legal formalities. They are expected to return to their respective homes by January 14.

Those kidnapped include Sanjay Mahato, Faljit Mahato, Raju Mahato and Chandrika Mahato of Dondlo Panchayat under the Bagodar police station area of Giridih district, and Uttam Mahato of Mundro Panchayat.

According to co-workers, a group of locals raided the site camp and abducted six people, including a local resident, at gunpoint after killing 12 security personnel deployed at the site. Some bike-borne criminals arrived on April 25 and took them away. Since then, their mobile phones had remained switched off.