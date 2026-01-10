HAL's UH-M chopper on course for induction into Indian Navy

NEW DELHI: While the Indian Navy has indicated that it is not going to procure the Light Utility Helicopters (LUH), the delivery of the Utility Helicopter-Marine (UH-M) is set to begin next year.
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi had stated in an interview that the Navy was not interested in procuring the LUH as it does not meet the service's requirements.
"The LUH was never designed for the Navy in the first place, so the question of its induction or rejection by the Navy does not arise," clarified a Navy source.
"The Navy chief's response on the LUH was made in a technical context, not as an official rejection. Since the LUH was never on the Navy's demand list, claims of its rejection are incorrect," he added.
As per the RFI issued earlier, the Navy requires a utility helicopter with a twin-engine configuration. Safety is the most critical factor during operations over the sea. If a single-engine helicopter develops a technical fault mid-flight, operations over the ocean become extremely risky.
The LUH does not meet the Navy's qualitative requirements as it is a single-engine platform, specifically designed for the Army and the Air Force to perform effectively in high-altitude regions such as Siachen and mountainous terrain.
On the other hand, the HAL's UH-M is being developed specifically to meet naval requirements. The UH-M is a fresh design-and-development project.
As per the service requirements, the UH-M will feature a twin-engine configuration, improved landing gear, anti-corrosion coating, flotation gear, naval sensors and weapons integration, rotor and tail folding mechanisms, and several modifications tailored to the maritime environment.
The rotor and tail of the UH-M should be foldable, allowing the helicopter to be compactly stored in the limited hangar space available on warships.
The UH-M should be capable of transporting troops and cargo, evacuating casualties, conducting search and rescue missions, and performing limited combat roles when required.
The Ministry of Defence had issued the RFI in August 2025 for 76 naval utility helicopters -- 51 for the Indian Navy and 25 for the Indian Coast Guard, with the project cost pegged at Rs 5,000 crore.
The HAL CMD had said in November 2025 that the first prototype of the UH-M is ready and that the maiden flight would be conducted in the current financial year.
This will be followed by the certification, Navy user trials, and rigorous testing to ensure full operational readiness. Thus, the delivery is expected to begin in 2027 and large-scale induction into the Navy is expected between 2027 and 2030.
The UH-Ms will replace the ageing Chetak helicopters, of which 45 have been in service since the 1960s.