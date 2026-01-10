HAL's UH-M chopper on course for induction into Indian Navy

NEW DELHI: While the Indian Navy has indicated that it is not going to procure the Light Utility Helicopters (LUH), the delivery of the Utility Helicopter-Marine (UH-M) is set to begin next year.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi had stated in an interview that the Navy was not interested in procuring the LUH as it does not meet the service's requirements.

"The LUH was never designed for the Navy in the first place, so the question of its induction or rejection by the Navy does not arise," clarified a Navy source.

"The Navy chief's response on the LUH was made in a technical context, not as an official rejection. Since the LUH was never on the Navy's demand list, claims of its rejection are incorrect," he added.

As per the RFI issued earlier, the Navy requires a utility helicopter with a twin-engine configuration. Safety is the most critical factor during operations over the sea. If a single-engine helicopter develops a technical fault mid-flight, operations over the ocean become extremely risky.

The LUH does not meet the Navy's qualitative requirements as it is a single-engine platform, specifically designed for the Army and the Air Force to perform effectively in high-altitude regions such as Siachen and mountainous terrain.

On the other hand, the HAL's UH-M is being developed specifically to meet naval requirements. The UH-M is a fresh design-and-development project.