Himachal HC orders panchayat polls by April 30

CHANDIGARH: The Himachal HC on Friday directed the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state government to conduct the elections to Panchayati Rajbodies and urban local bodies before April 30.

The court decision comes despite the state’s claims of extensive damage and logistical challenges. Disposing of the PIL filed by advocate Mandeep Chandel challenging the delay, a division bench comprising Justices Vivek Thakur and Romesh Verma mandated that the state election commission and the government finalise all formalities by February 28.

The state government had pleaded that due to the recent disaster and logistical challenges, at least six months were needed to hold the elections, but the court did not accept the argument. After hearing the arguments for three consecutive days, the HC directed the government to hold the elections before April 30 this year.

Advocate Nand Lal, who was representing the petitioner, said that the court fixed the deadline after considering that the board examinations will be held in schools in March and setting up polling booths would be impractical.