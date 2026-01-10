JD(U) leader K C Tyagi urges PM Modi to confer Bharat Ratna on CM Nitish Kumar

PATNA: Senior Janata Dal (United) leader K C Tyagi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer the Bharat Ratna on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, describing him as a “precious gem of the socialist movement”.

In a letter to the Prime Minister on Thursday, Tyagi said Nitish Kumar was worthy of the country’s highest civilian honour. “March 30, 2024, was a day to honour our ancestors. Thanks to your efforts, they were bestowed with the highest honour, the Bharat Ratna,” Tyagi said.

Calling the decision historic, the JD(U) leader said Chaudhary Charan Singh and late Karpoori Thakur made meaningful contributions to public welfare and worked to organise farmers and marginalised sections, giving them dignity and respect.

The letter further stated, “Inspired by these efforts, we request that Nitish Kumar, a precious gem of the socialist movement, is also worthy of this honour. Many heroes have received this honour during their lifetime. On behalf of millions of people, we hope and request that our beloved leader Nitish Kumar be bestowed with this honour so that history may long appreciate your efforts.”

Tyagi argued that Nitish Kumar’s long political career deserved national recognition, particularly for what he described as a sustained commitment to social justice, good governance and women’s empowerment. “Nitish Kumar has given a new direction to the politics of governance and social equity, not only in Bihar but also in national public life,” the former Rajya Sabha member remarked.

Tyagi’s appeal to Prime Minister Modi to confer the Bharat Ratna on Nitish Kumar, the longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar, has created a flutter in the state’s political circles. The demand comes ahead of Nitish Kumar’s proposed state-wide yatra, likely to begin on January 16. During the yatra, the Chief Minister will review schemes announced during his previous tour.