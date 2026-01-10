Jhansi's first woman auto driver murder case: Police arrest paramour following encounter

The deceased was identified as Anita Chaudhary, the wife of Dwarka Chaudhary. Anita's husband filed a complaint against three people, accusing them of her murder.

Following an investigation based on the complaint, the accused were identified as Mukesh Jha, his son Shivam and his brother-in-law Manoj.

The SSP said the main accused Mukesh Jha was in contact with the deceased, who used to drive an auto, for the last 6-7 years, and there was a dispute between them of late.

On Monday evening, police arrested Shivam and Manoj, who were later sent to jail.

Police announced a reward of ₹25,000 for information regarding the whereabouts of the main accused, Mukesh Jha, who was at large.

On Friday night, based on a tip-off, the police attempted to arrest Mukesh, who was trying to escape and opened fire at the police.

In the retaliatory firing, Mukesh was shot in the right leg and was subsequently arrested and sent to the medical college for treatment.

However, the Jhansi police were conducting a detailed and thorough investigation into the case, said Jhansi SP Preeti Singh.