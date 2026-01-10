Lack of snowfall causes massive revenue loss across key destinations in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Unseasonable weather, attributed to climate change impacts, has dealt a severe blow to Uttarakhand's crucial winter tourism sector, with popular hill stations reporting up to an 80 per cent slump in business due to the persistent absence of snowfall.
Destinations like Nainital and Mussoorie, which rely heavily on snow-laden landscapes to attract visitors, are facing losses running into crores of rupees. The 'Lake City' of Nainital has been particularly affected.
Tourism revenue this season has plummeted to approximately Rs 75 crore, down from an estimated Rs 100 crore last year, a loss of nearly Rs 25 crore directly linked to the lack of snow.
"The business has seen a significant drop because of the missing snow," stated Digvijay Singh Bisht, President of the Nainital Hotel Association.
"Tourists specifically visit Nainital and the surrounding areas to enjoy the snowfall. Due to its absence, many visitors have cancelled bookings they made in advance after checking weather reports over the phone."
To counter the downturn, local operators are offering aggressive incentives. "We are offering discounts and special packages to attract tourists," Bisht added.
While Mussoorie saw a brief surge during the New Year celebrations, business has tapered off sharply since then.
The overall decline in trade is estimated to be around 20 per cent. Sanjay Agarwal, President of the Mussoorie Hotel Association, expressed hope for a revival: "The crowds will surge immediately once the snowfall begins. December tourism in Mussoorie is primarily dependent on snow."
The impact is widespread.
In Chakrata, the tourism business has reportedly fallen by as much as 82 per cent, leaving hotels and homestays largely empty.
Vikram Panwar, President of the Tourist Development and Hotel Association, noted, "Business didn't even touch 50 per cent during Christmas and New Year this year."
In Pithoragarh, destinations like Munsiyari and Darma Valley, popular for snow viewing, have seen a contraction.
Jagdish Rawat, President of the Hotel Association, confirmed a roughly 25 per cent dip in business compared to the previous year, although activity has slightly picked up post-Christmas.
In contrast, Chamoli district has managed to cushion the blow.
While tourists were disappointed by the lack of snow, alternative trekking options, coupled with clear skies and warm sunshine, have kept the business afloat.
Tourists escaping the dense fog in the plains are flocking to the area, although Auli’s snow-dependent tourism sector remains hampered. Uttarkashi, a popular winter destination, is witnessing an unusual lull in tourist activity due to inadequate snowfall.
The town, known for its bustling January crowds, is experiencing deserted hotels and homestays.
Almora, where visitors frequent areas like Kasar Devi, Binsar, and the upper reaches of Ranikhet for snow, has seen a 30 per cent drop in resort and homestay revenue this season, marking the second consecutive year of impact due to poor snowfall.
Kausani’s tourism trade has shrunk by 40 per cent this year.