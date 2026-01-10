Lack of snowfall causes massive revenue loss across key destinations in Uttarakhand

Tourism revenue this season has plummeted to approximately Rs 75 crore, down from an estimated Rs 100 crore last year, a loss of nearly Rs 25 crore directly linked to the lack of snow.

"The business has seen a significant drop because of the missing snow," stated Digvijay Singh Bisht, President of the Nainital Hotel Association.

"Tourists specifically visit Nainital and the surrounding areas to enjoy the snowfall. Due to its absence, many visitors have cancelled bookings they made in advance after checking weather reports over the phone."

To counter the downturn, local operators are offering aggressive incentives. "We are offering discounts and special packages to attract tourists," Bisht added.

While Mussoorie saw a brief surge during the New Year celebrations, business has tapered off sharply since then.