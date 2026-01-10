Mamata Banerjee writes to CEC, flags ‘insensitivity’ towards migrant workers during SIR in West Bengal

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wrote yet another letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, accusing the Election Commission of India (ECI) of lacking “sensitivity and understanding of ground realities” in the state in the wake of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Earlier, on January 3, the Chief Minister had written to the CEC urging him to “halt” the “unplanned, arbitrary and adhoc exercise” immediately. She had also previously requested him to stop the process in Bengal.

With Saturday’s communication, Mamata has written to Gyanesh for the fourth time since November, opposing the SIR exercise in the state.

Expressing deep concern over the difficulties faced by migrant workers from Bengal and people currently residing outside the state, Mamata stated in the letter, “ECI has woken up so late in the day to allow only select electors to appear through their authorised family members for the hearing. The same courtesy has not been extended to migrant workers. This is a reflection of lack of sensitivity and understanding about the ground realities.”

“All this reflects a disturbing pattern of political bias and autocratic high handedness by an institution that is expected to function as a constitutional authority. The ECI appears to have descended to a level that is difficult to comprehend and deeply alarming for any democratic society,” she said, targeting the national poll panel.

She also alleged in the letter that the Commission’s objective “seem neither of correction nor of inclusion in the electoral rolls, but solely of deletion and of exclusion”.

The Chief Minister urged the CEC to minimise the harassment, inconvenience and agony of the “common citizen of the state” who are being served notices by the Commission to appear at hearing centres.

At the end of the letter, in a handwritten note, she wrote, “Though I know you won’t reply or clarify. But my duty to inform you the details.”

“I am once again constrained to write to you in order to place on record my grave concern regarding the serious irregularities, procedural violations and administrative lapses being witnessed during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal,” the CM had stated in her last letter to Gyanesh on January 3.