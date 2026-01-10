Meghalaya: Three held in youth’s killing; CM Sangma appeals for communal harmony

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday appealed to people in the state’s Garo Hills region to maintain peace and communal harmony, a day after one person was killed while another was grievously injured in an attack perpetrated by unidentified assailants in the West Garo Hills district bordering Bangladesh.

The deceased, Dilseng M Sangma, was a member of a Garo Hills-based NGO called ACHIK.

The police arrested three persons from a particular community in connection with the incident which occurred near the Rajabala village in the district.

Condemning the incident, Sangma said the police arrested the trio following multiple raids conducted at different locations. He further stated that the police were working tirelessly to find the rest of the people involved in the incident.

The District Magistrate has called a meeting with civil society members on Saturday afternoon to form a peace committee and discuss all related matters in detail, Sangma said.

“I would like to urge the citizens of Garo Hills to ensure that peace and communal harmony continue to prevail. There may be a lot of news circulated on social media. Please filter them carefully,” the chief minister said.