Meghalaya: Three held in youth’s killing; CM Sangma appeals for communal harmony

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday appealed to people in the state’s Garo Hills region to maintain peace and communal harmony, a day after one person was killed while another was grievously injured in an attack perpetrated by unidentified assailants in the West Garo Hills district bordering Bangladesh.
The deceased, Dilseng M Sangma, was a member of a Garo Hills-based NGO called ACHIK.
The police arrested three persons from a particular community in connection with the incident which occurred near the Rajabala village in the district.
Condemning the incident, Sangma said the police arrested the trio following multiple raids conducted at different locations. He further stated that the police were working tirelessly to find the rest of the people involved in the incident.
The District Magistrate has called a meeting with civil society members on Saturday afternoon to form a peace committee and discuss all related matters in detail, Sangma said.
“I would like to urge the citizens of Garo Hills to ensure that peace and communal harmony continue to prevail. There may be a lot of news circulated on social media. Please filter them carefully,” the chief minister said.
He assured that all those involved in the “heinous crime” would be brought to justice.
On Friday afternoon, a group of youth had gone to a site near the Rajabala village to “inspect” an alleged illegal stone quarry. When the members of the group were returning in some vehicles, they were stopped on the way by another group. Soon, an altercation followed leading to an attack.
While most members of the first group managed to escape, two came under a severe attack which left them critically injured. They were rushed to a local hospital but one died later.
It remains unclear what led to the attack. Superintendent of Police Abraham T Sangma said the police were investigating the case. He appealed to people to maintain peace and communal harmony.
The Garo Students’ Union (GSU), Central Executive Committee, condemned the “savage and cold-blooded killing” of Dilseng. It demanded the immediate identification, arrest, and prosecution of all those involved.
“The harshest punishment under the law must be ensured to send an unambiguous message that such brutality will not be tolerated. Any delay or dilution in the investigation will be treated as administrative failure, compelling the GSU to respond through all democratic means. Justice must be swift, exemplary, and uncompromising,” the student body stated in a statement.
Local MLA Dr Mizanur Rahman Kazi condemned the incident. “We are doing everything possible to maintain law and order and brotherhood among us. We are committed to ensuring safety to all citizens,” he said. He further stated that the situation was peaceful and appealed to people to retrain from spreading rumours.