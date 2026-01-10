Minor among two held for gangrape of teen girl in Hooghly; one accused reportedly linked to TMC

KOLKATA: Two persons, including a minor, were arrested in connection with the gangrape case of a 16-year-old girl inside an abandoned factory in Hooghly district of West Bengal on Thursday evening. One of the arrested accused has been identified as Dipankar Adhikari, also known as Sonai, reportedly a Trinamool Congress youth leader in the locality.

Police are also looking for two other suspects involved in the incident. The two accused have been charged under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police sources said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when the girl entered the closed Hindmotor factory premises along with her alleged boyfriend, who is also a minor, a senior police officer said. “It is alleged that the accused, along with their associates, sexually assaulted the minor inside the premises,” the officer said.

The victim’s parents lodged complaints with Uttarpara police station after she came back home and told about the incident to them.

Police said the statements of the main accused were being recorded and the investigation was continuing on multiple fronts. “Statements of the arrested accused are being recorded, and the case is being investigated from all angles,” the officer said, adding that further investigation was underway.