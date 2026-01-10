MP Kapil Sibal says ED target opposition only during polls

NEW DELHI: Former Congress leader and independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday questioned the timing of Enforcement Directorate (ED) actions against opposition leaders, alleging that the central agency acts selectively, particularly when elections are due in a state.

Addressing a press conference hosted by him, Sibal also urged the Supreme Court to hear the review petitions pending before it on the jurisdiction of central agencies probing cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Sibal alleged that the sole motive behind the ED’s action in West Bengal appeared to be harassment of opposition leaders. He cited instances of alleged probe agency action against Hemant Soren in Jharkhand and against Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar during Assembly elections.

Noting that ED officials cannot take away all documents, the Rajya Sabha member asked what exactly the agency was investigating following the raids on I-PAC in West Bengal.

On Thursday, the ED conducted raids at the office of political consultancy firm I-PAC and at the residence of its chief, Prateek Jain, in Kolkata in connection with an alleged coal smuggling case.

However, the agency officials reportedly faced obstruction during the raid, with the ED alleging that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee entered the premises and took away “key” evidence related to the probe.

Sibal, a former Union Minister in the government led by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, said that during the UPA regime, no political party or leader was harassed on the basis of false information. Between 2004 and 2014, when the UPA was in power, the ED was never given such a free hand, he added.