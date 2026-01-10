One killed, 18 injured as speeding Audi rams into food stalls in Jaipur

JAIPUR: A speeding Audi created chaos in Jaipur on Friday night after going out of control in the crowded Mansarovar area, running over pedestrians and roadside food stalls, police said. One person died on the spot, while four others sustained serious injuries, including three in critical condition.
The incident occurred around 9:30 PM near Kharbas Circle under the Patrakar Colony police station limits. According to police and eyewitnesses, the Audi, reportedly racing with another vehicle at an estimated speed of 120 kmph, hit a divider before losing control and ploughing into food stalls along a stretch of nearly 30 metres. More than 50 people were present at the scene, and around 18 were reportedly run over by the vehicle.
Three occupants of the Audi, including the driver, remain absconding. One of them is reportedly a Jaipur police constable. A fourth, identified as Pappu from Renwal, was apprehended by the public at the scene and handed over to police. Preliminary reports indicate all four occupants were intoxicated at the time of the accident.
The injured were shifted to Jaipuria Hospital, with eight receiving treatment there, four taken to private hospitals by their families, and four others treated on-site. The critically injured have been admitted to SMS Hospital and Jaipuria Hospital. The Audi, registered in Daman and Diu, has been seized, and a detailed police investigation is underway.
Eyewitness Pappu told police that the vehicle was being driven by Dinesh Ranwa of Churu, who called him to Kharbas Circle and began racing with another car, leading to the accident.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, who was in Jodhpur, issued immediate instructions to city officials and hospital authorities. Medical Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Premchand Bairwa visited the hospitals and accident site to assess the situation. MLA Gopal Sharma and senior officials from the Chief Minister’s Office also reached the hospitals.
The incident has reignited concerns over unchecked speeding in Jaipur. Last year, a similar accident near the Vishwakarma 14 Number flyover at Lohamandi killed 14 people when a speeding, intoxicated dumper truck ran over pedestrians.