One killed, 18 injured as speeding Audi rams into food stalls in Jaipur

JAIPUR: A speeding Audi created chaos in Jaipur on Friday night after going out of control in the crowded Mansarovar area, running over pedestrians and roadside food stalls, police said. One person died on the spot, while four others sustained serious injuries, including three in critical condition.

The incident occurred around 9:30 PM near Kharbas Circle under the Patrakar Colony police station limits. According to police and eyewitnesses, the Audi, reportedly racing with another vehicle at an estimated speed of 120 kmph, hit a divider before losing control and ploughing into food stalls along a stretch of nearly 30 metres. More than 50 people were present at the scene, and around 18 were reportedly run over by the vehicle.

Three occupants of the Audi, including the driver, remain absconding. One of them is reportedly a Jaipur police constable. A fourth, identified as Pappu from Renwal, was apprehended by the public at the scene and handed over to police. Preliminary reports indicate all four occupants were intoxicated at the time of the accident.

The injured were shifted to Jaipuria Hospital, with eight receiving treatment there, four taken to private hospitals by their families, and four others treated on-site. The critically injured have been admitted to SMS Hospital and Jaipuria Hospital. The Audi, registered in Daman and Diu, has been seized, and a detailed police investigation is underway.