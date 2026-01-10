Petrol pumps in Imphal valley indefinitely shut down following frequent bomb attacks

GUWAHATI: Petrol pumps in and around Manipur’s Imphal valley remained shut on Saturday, responding to the call of Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity (MPDF).

The MPDF had on Friday announced the closure of all petrol pumps for an indefinite period, concerned over frequent bomb attacks targeting them.

In the last of the attacks, unidentified miscreants exploded a bomb near a fuel station in the Bishnupur district on Thursday night. Nobody was killed or injured.

In a letter addressed to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the MPDF said this was the second instance of a life attempt in recent times. A petrol dealer was targeted on December 6 last year.

“Though the authorities have taken up strict actions/steps towards the safety of the petrol pumps/dealers, we are still facing severe threats,” the letter read.

The MPDF asked the government to enhance the security of petrol pumps and their dealers and take full accountability in case of any bomb attacks or kidnappings in the future.