Petrol pumps in Imphal valley indefinitely shut down following frequent bomb attacks

GUWAHATI: Petrol pumps in and around Manipur’s Imphal valley remained shut on Saturday, responding to the call of Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity (MPDF).
The MPDF had on Friday announced the closure of all petrol pumps for an indefinite period, concerned over frequent bomb attacks targeting them.
In the last of the attacks, unidentified miscreants exploded a bomb near a fuel station in the Bishnupur district on Thursday night. Nobody was killed or injured.
In a letter addressed to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the MPDF said this was the second instance of a life attempt in recent times. A petrol dealer was targeted on December 6 last year.
“Though the authorities have taken up strict actions/steps towards the safety of the petrol pumps/dealers, we are still facing severe threats,” the letter read.
The MPDF asked the government to enhance the security of petrol pumps and their dealers and take full accountability in case of any bomb attacks or kidnappings in the future.
It further stated that the government would be liable to provide compensation for damage to petrol pump infrastructures and injuries/ deaths caused to any dealer or staff in such incidents.
It urged the government to provide compensation to M/s Elidas Fuel Station, where the last attack was carried out.
The MPDF said its members would not be in a position to operate their business normally unless these demands were met. It could not be ascertained if Thursday’s attack was linked to any extortion demand.
A day after the blast, the state government advised citizens to report any extortion threats from calls, messages, letters, or other sources by calling a designated helpline number. The government had earlier set up an Integrated Anti-Extortion Cell.
“Everyone, including government employees, is encouraged to promptly report such incidents and cooperate fully with the authorities. The Integrated Anti-Extortion Cell will respond quickly by coordinating with relevant police stations and security forces to take effective measures,” a statement issued by N Ashok Kumar, Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home), stated.