Punjab political showdown: Parties plan rallies on Maghi Mela day

CHANDIGARH: With just a year left for the Punjab Assembly elections, political temperatures in the state are rising. Against this backdrop, the BJP has planned to hold a political conference during the Maghi Mela in Muktsar on January 14. Not to be left behind, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will also stage a rally on the same day.

Other political parties, including the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), SAD (Amritsar) and Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), have announced separate conferences on the occasion.

The Congress and SAD (Punar Surjit), a breakaway Akali faction, have decided not to organise any political rally this year.

It may be recalled that except for the Shiromani Akali Dal, the AAP and the Congress have not organised political events at the Maghi Mela since 2018, following a directive issued by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.

The Akal Takht had advised political parties to refrain from holding conferences during major religious occasions.

The Maghi Mela is held annually to commemorate the 40 ‘Muktas’ (liberated ones) who laid down their lives while fighting the Mughals in 1705 at what was then known as ‘Khidrane di Dhab’. It is one of the largest religious gatherings in the state and carries political significance due to the long tradition of political conferences held on the occasion.

The AAP’s decision comes after the SAD, which is seeking to make a comeback in the state, announced that it would launch its campaign for the 2027 Assembly elections on January 14 at the Maghi Mela.

The SAD last held a rally on the occasion in 2016. This year’s rally will be held on Kotkapura Road near the memorial gate and is expected to be attended by party workers from five districts.