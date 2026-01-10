Rogue elephant kills two more in Jharkhand, toll reaches 22 in nine days

RANCHI: After a 48-hour pause, the killer elephant once again trampled two more people to death on Friday, while an employee of the forest department, who was deployed to drive it into the jungles, was critically injured and is battling for life.

With this, the toll mounts to 22 in the last nine days, while the elephant remain traceless.

The victims included a 40-year-old man, identified as Prakash Malwa of Benisagar, and a child. Eyewitnesses said the child’s body was caught on the elephant’s tusk during the attack, underscoring the brutality of the incident.

Meanwhile, in the afternoon, while a team of forest department and villagers were trying to drive it away, the jumbo attacked a forest official, who has been called from West Bengal. The elephant slammed him repeatedly on the ground, leaving him critically injured.

According to West Singhbhum DFO, Aditya Narayan, as soon as the elephant’s exact location is determined, it will be immediately tranquilised and relocated to a safer area.

Meanwhile, a team of experts has been called in from West Bengal to assist in the process of tranquilising and capturing the elephant. They have also sought a team from the wildlife conservation organisation ‘Vantara.’

Notably, the elephant has been changing its location quickly, making it difficult to track. After attacking human settlements in the night, it moves to another place and hides in the dense forests during the day, due to which, they are been unable to trace it.

Villagers have called for increased night patrols and a strengthened warning system to prevent further loss of life and property.

Jumbo terror