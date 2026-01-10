Three detained for attempting to offer namaz inside Ayodhya's Ram temple complex

LUCKNOW: In a shocking incident and an alleged major security breach, three persons, including a young woman, were detained after they entered the Ram Janmabhoomi premises in Ayodhya and attempted to offer prayers on Saturday, prompting swift action by security personnel deployed at the site.
According to officials and eyewitnesses, the group, two youths and a woman, claiming to be residents of Kashmir, entered the Ram temple complex through the D1 gate.
One of the youths reportedly sat near the temple kitchen and began offering ‘namaz’, after which security personnel intervened and took all three into custody for questioning.
The detained individuals were wearing Kashmiri attire. One of them was identified as Abu Ahmed Sheikh, a resident of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir.
The woman has been identified as Sofia, while the identity of the third youth is yet to be confirmed. Eyewitnesses said the trio allegedly raised religious slogans when they were stopped by security personnel.
Following the incident, intelligence agencies, local police, and senior administrative officials reached the spot. However, no official statement has so far been issued by the district administration, and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has also refrained from commenting on the issue.
Notably, the Ram temple premises witnesses an average footfall of around 1.5 lakh devotees daily since the consecration of Ram Lalla on January 22, 2024. Given past terror threats, security arrangements at the complex remain extensive.
The responsibility for the security of the Ram Janmabhoomi complex lies with the Special Security Force (SSF), a unit recently constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government by integrating PAC and police personnel. Around 200 SSF personnel are deployed at the site round the clock.
Authorities have also announced plans to establish a National Security Guard (NSG) hub in Ayodhya to further fortify security arrangements. The proposed NSG unit will be equipped with specialised weapons and anti-drone systems.
An integrated control centre costing ₹11 crore has come up on the temple premises to coordinate operations among the police, CRPF, SSF, and intelligence agencies.
The Ram temple has received multiple threat messages in recent months. These include bomb threats issued via social media and phone calls, leading to arrests by the UP ATS and police after investigations.
In one case, a suspect was arrested from Bihar, while in another, a minor was detained in eastern Uttar Pradesh. In November 2024, Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had also issued a threat targeting the temple.