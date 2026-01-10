Three detained for attempting to offer namaz inside Ayodhya's Ram temple complex

LUCKNOW: In a shocking incident and an alleged major security breach, three persons, including a young woman, were detained after they entered the Ram Janmabhoomi premises in Ayodhya and attempted to offer prayers on Saturday, prompting swift action by security personnel deployed at the site.

According to officials and eyewitnesses, the group, two youths and a woman, claiming to be residents of Kashmir, entered the Ram temple complex through the D1 gate.

One of the youths reportedly sat near the temple kitchen and began offering ‘namaz’, after which security personnel intervened and took all three into custody for questioning.

The detained individuals were wearing Kashmiri attire. One of them was identified as Abu Ahmed Sheikh, a resident of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The woman has been identified as Sofia, while the identity of the third youth is yet to be confirmed. Eyewitnesses said the trio allegedly raised religious slogans when they were stopped by security personnel.