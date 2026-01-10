Three members of family die as fire breaks out in single-storey structure in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Three members of a family died after a fire erupted in a residential structure in Bhagat Singh Nagar area of suburban Goregaon in Mumbai early Saturday, officials said.

The affected single-storey structure is situated in Rajaram Lane. The blaze was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade at 3:06 AM.

The fire was confined to electric wiring and household articles on the ground floor and the first floor, he said.

Locals doused the flames using water buckets before the arrival of fire personnel. On reaching the spot, firemen cut off the electric supply, he said.

All three occupants were rushed to Trauma Care Hospital, where doctors declared them "brought dead,” officials said.

The deceased persons were identified as Harshada Pawaskar (19), Kushal Pawaskar (12), and Sanjog Pawaskar (48), an official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.