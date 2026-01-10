West Bengal: BJP's Suvendu alleges attack by TMC supporters, starts dharna at police station

KOLKATA: West Bengal's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday alleged that he was attacked by TMC supporters in Paschim Medinipur district.

Demanding the immediate arrest of those involved, Adhikari began a dharna at the Chandrakona police station.

"Tonight approximately around 8:20 pm, while I was returning from Purulia, at Chandrakona Road; Paschim Medinipur district, I was viciously attacked by TMC goons," he alleged in a post on X, sharing a purported video of the incident.