Youngster from Himachal Pradesh among crew on board Russian-flagged oil tanker seized by US

"The whole family is worried about his safety and well-being. No one has contacted us either from the Union or the Russian government. Even the company where my son works did not contact us. I came to know about the news from the media only when I saw that the oil tanker was being taken into custody by the US authorities. Then, I contacted the Pardhan of the Palampur Municipal Corporation,’’ he said.

Singh added, "I got a phone call from MLA Ashish Butail, and he assured us of all possible assistance. He told us to share the details. He has requested the Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta to take up the matter urgently with the Ministry of External Affairs, so that diplomatic efforts can be intensified for the early release of our son.’’

Singh added that a representative of the Merchant Navy Officers Association of India had reached out to them and informed that the Russian Government was closely monitoring the situation.

"This was the third trip of my son as he had just started his career. He worked for another company, earlier,’’ the worried father added.

He further said that his son used to call them three times a day.

"Rikshit last called us on January 7 and told it is snowing in the North Atlantic, and he might not be able to contact us for a few days,’’ he said.

Two other Indians who were on the ship were from Kerala and Goa.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on January 9 stated that it is closely monitoring the reports and is currently ascertaining the details of the nationals aboard the tanker.