Ankita Bhandari murder: Mixed response for Uttarakhand bandh demanding SC-monitored CBI probe

DEHRADUN: A state-wide bandh was observed across Uttarakhand on Sunday, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the sensational Ankita Bhandari murder case, supervised directly by a sitting Supreme Court judge.

The bandh witnessed a mixed response overall, though it had a significantly wider impact in mountainous regions compared to the plains.

In the summer capital region of Gairsain, trade associations and taxi unions actively participated, reinforcing the statewide protest.

Leaders from various trade bodies in Gairsain, including Surendra Singh Bisht, Mohan Singh Negi, and Sanjay Pundir, announced the closure of their markets.

Taxi services were largely halted across the region in solidarity. Manmohan Parsara, President of the Ramganga Taxi Union in Gairsain, confirmed widespread support: "All taxi drivers and owners have backed this shutdown to ensure justice for Ankita."

The protesting bodies echoed the victim's parents' insistence that the CBI investigation must be overseen by a Supreme Court Justice, even though the Chief Minister had already recommended a CBI inquiry.

Suresh Kumar Bisht, State Vice President of the traders' association, urged traders to support the closure via a video message, stating, "While the Chief Minister recommended a CBI probe, the family demands judicial oversight at the highest level."

The Bandh call had a pronounced effect in Pauri and Srinagar, where markets remained completely closed until noon, disrupting daily life. In Rudraprayag district, the call for justice for the "Daughter of the Hills" resonated strongly.

Most establishments in the main market and surrounding towns remained shut as locals and traders united. Traders voluntarily closed shops after 11 AM, asserting that the injustice done to Ankita was profound. They demanded capital punishment, akin to the perpetrators in the Nirbhaya case, stating that "hanging is the only appropriate sentence for such heinous crimes."

Conversely, the State-wide Bandh call in Kotdwar saw a mixed response. Leaders from the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal actively campaigned, appealing to shopkeepers to close, though the impact was sporadic outside the central business district.

The reverberations of the protest were also felt in Tehri district. Protests and rallies against the government were held in the district headquarters.

While some rural markets like Ghuttu, Akhori, and Guler Dougi remained completely shut down, the impact in areas like New Tehri town was partial.

The main opposition party in the state, Congress, is insisting that even though the three accused in this murder case have been sentenced to life imprisonment, the name of the 'VIP' who was allegedly pressuring Ankita to provide 'special services' still needs to be revealed.

Furthermore, Congress is demanding answers regarding the sudden demolition of the Vanthra Resort where Ankita Bhandari worked as a receptionist.