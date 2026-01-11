Autopsy reveals brutal torture in murder of Tripura student Angel Chakma; manhunt on for main accused

DEHRADUN: A chilling post-mortem report concerning the death of Tripura student Angel Chakma has revealed the brutal nature of the attack that led to his demise, sending shockwaves through the nation.
The detailed findings confirm that Chakma suffered severe physical trauma, strongly suggesting he was mercilessly beaten before succumbing to his injuries on December 26.
The report, which emerged 13 days after the incident, paints a grim picture, confirming the gravity of the brutality. Sources close to the investigation indicated that the post-mortem highlighted extensive injuries across the student's body.
Crucially, the report detailed severe damage to the victim's neck and spine. "The autopsy clearly indicated significant blunt force trauma to the neck and back, with multiple fractures found along the spinal column," a source familiar with the findings stated. Specific injuries noted included a deep contusion on the right side of the neck, along with bruises on the abdomen and shoulders.
Angel Chakma, a 24-year-old pursuing studies at a Dehradun college, was allegedly attacked by a group of local youths on December 9. He fought for his life in the hospital for nearly two weeks before passing away.
While initial investigations suggested an assault, the post-mortem has provided definitive evidence supporting the charge of brutal murder. The Special Investigation Team probing the case concluded that the fatal blows were directed at the head and back.
The case has taken a complex turn as police hunt for the main accused. Out of the six individuals named in connection with the attack, five have been arrested. However, the primary accused remains at large, suspected to have fled across the border into Nepal.
"The most dangerous assaults, which ultimately led to his death, were concentrated on the head and back," an SIT official commented. In a bid to expedite his capture, local police have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of the absconding main suspect