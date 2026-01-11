Chirag Paswan slams Tejashwi for blaming 'system' for defeat in Bihar polls

PATNA: Union minister and LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday lashed out at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for his allegation that in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, it was the system that won and not the people and contended that it amounted to the insult to the mandate.

While talking to media persons in Patna, Chirag said that RJD leaders and workers often blamed EVMs or the system for their losses, instead of addressing internal frustrations. He also castigated Tejashwi for not communicating with his party’s MLAs and ground-level workers after the election results. “RJD leadership should reflect, take responsibility, and actively engage with members to regain credibility,” he added.

He said the party could regain trust of the people and prevent further erosion of support in Bihar politics only through accountability and proactive leadership.

Union minister also accused Congress and RJD of spreading a “misleading narrative” around government schemes, including MNREGA and its replacement, VB-G RAM G, and said such protests would ultimately help the NDA electorally, including in West Bengal.

“Parties like Congress and RJD have been doing politics of instigating fear among the people by weaving a misleading narrative around laws and schemes like CAA, NRC, Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, and VB-G RAM G”, he remarked.

Chirag asserted that now the scheme would lead to infrastructure development. "These people are not discussing the merits of the scheme, but are protesting across the country over the "Jai Shri Ram" slogan. In reality, this is a direct attack by the Prime Minister on the Congress party's corruption. That's why they are protesting," he added.

"Congress made big claims about MNREGA and put the people of our country to work digging mud. MNREGA has only become a hub of corruption. Middlemen illegally take the money. No poor person benefited from this system. But those who were associated with the system built big bungalows. When we started tightening those loopholes, they became agitated," he claimed.

Chirag Paswan also met Bihar governor Arif Mohammad Khan and chief minister Nitish Kumar and wished them on New Year.