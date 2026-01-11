CJI Kant lays foundation stone for new court complex in Assam amid protests by Bar Association

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Sunday laid the foundation stone for an integrated Judicial Court Complex in North Guwahati in Assam's Kamrup district, amid protests by the Gauhati High Court Bar Association.

A new complex of the Gauhati High Court --which serves as the high court for Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland-- has been proposed as part of the judicial township, triggering protests from the lawyers.

Expressing surprise at the protests, the CJI remarked that "personal vested interest should not be valid grounds" for resisting the development of new infrastructure.

"Those opposing the new court complex are either ill-informed or not realising the needs of new members of the bar. Personal vested interests should not be valid grounds for opposing development of infrastructure for the future," the CJI said after laying the foundation stone for the facility at Rangmahal in North Guwahati.

"The integrated Judicial Court Complex is envisaged to match aspirations of the future," he said, adding that the site for the new complex is 'strategically positioned' and will provide all facilities under one roof.

As the head of the country's judiciary, Justice Kant stressed that he is bound to cater to the needs of those coming into the profession.