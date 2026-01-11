Four years passed on, but no work done by Punjab Government: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

CHANDIGARH: Addressing a public meeting in Ludhiana, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that people judge governments by the work done on the ground, but the Punjab Government had done no work, even though four years have passed on.

"The Punjab Government had promised to provide Rs 2,500 per month as financial assistance to senior citizens, but even after four years, this promise has not been fulfilled. In contrast, the double-engine government in Haryana is providing Rs 3,200 per month as ‘Samman Bhatta’ to senior citizens,’’ Saini said.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress had promised financial assistance to women in several states. "In Punjab too, a promise was made to provide Rs 1,100 per month to women, but even after four years in power, not a single rupee has been given to any woman. On the other hand, the Haryana Government fulfilled its Sankalp Patra promise by implementing the Lado Laxmi Yojana and is providing Rs 2,100 to women," he said.

Commenting on the resolution passed by the Aam Aadmi Party government in the Punjab Assembly on December 30 against the VB G Ram G Act, the Chief Minister Saini said it was surprising as the resolution contained no data, no facts, and no suggestions for improvement.

He said the Punjab government is opposing the Act brought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the Punjab Government should first explain what steps it has taken for the welfare of labourers in the state.

He said that during social audits under the MGNREGA scheme in Punjab, thousands of cases of financial embezzlement have come to light in thousands of gram panchayats.

"However, neither action has been taken against the guilty nor have labourers been compensated," he said.

When Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Punjab, labourers complained that they were not receiving their rightful dues under MGNREGA and that contractors were siphoning off the funds.

According to a social audit conducted in only 5,915 out of 13,304 gram panchayats, around 10,663 cases of financial embezzlement were found, yet no action was taken.