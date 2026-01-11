Jharkhand preparing 10-year vision plan to mitigate man-animal conflicts, restore forests

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government is preparing a 10-year vision plan to mitigate man-animal conflicts and restore forests, amid a rise in the number of attacks by elephants, which claimed at least 25 lives in the past one week, officials said on Sunday.

The comprehensive plan, which deals with a 30-point agenda, aims to address such a problem, improve wildlife habitats, regenerate degraded forests, and promote forest-based livelihoods for local communities, they said.

The vision plan also aims at curbing mining-related pollution through large-scale forestation and digitising forest boundaries for better management and protection.

If everything goes as per the plan, the vision document will be finished by March 31 and will be implemented from the next financial year, Jharkhand Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Sanjeev Kumar said.

"We are concerned about the rising conflicts between humans and animals, particularly with elephants in the state. To address this and other issues, we are preparing a 10-year vision plan, which will be finalised by March 31 and implemented in the coming financial year," the PCCF told PTI.

The 'vision plan' seeks to balance ecological conservation with community well-being, offering hope for more harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife, he said.